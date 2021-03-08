Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 10,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.47. 318,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,335. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

