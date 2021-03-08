Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $501.67 and last traded at $502.61. Approximately 1,907,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,696,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $547.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.