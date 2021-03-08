Lambda Hits Market Cap of $55.02 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $55.02 million and $15.08 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,591,060 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

