Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $37,682.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

