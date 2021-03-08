Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $180.38 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $188.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

