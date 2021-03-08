Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 145.96% from the company’s previous close.

LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

LABP traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. 654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,290. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826 over the last ninety days.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

