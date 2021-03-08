Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,290. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

In other Landos Biopharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826 over the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

