Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.45. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $162.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.