Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $74,722.40 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 826,082 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

