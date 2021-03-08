Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells $96,413.12 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael P. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80.

LNTH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 423,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lantheus by 241.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lantheus by 344.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

