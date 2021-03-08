Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of LRMR opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

