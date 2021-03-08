Larry Froom Sells 8,300 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00.
Larry Froom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00.
HR.UN traded up C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,411. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.04. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.