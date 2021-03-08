Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

3/4/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

2/18/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 126,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,330. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

