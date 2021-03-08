Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of LB opened at C$40.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$40.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.