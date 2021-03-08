Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 253905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$267.53 million and a P/E ratio of -58.33.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

