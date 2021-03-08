Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

LGRDY stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

