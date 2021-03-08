Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

LGRDY stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

