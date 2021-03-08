Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at $401,026,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $20,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,552,865 shares of company stock valued at $215,290,514.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.