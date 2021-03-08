Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.71

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 5836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 77,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,862,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 42,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $879,792.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,792.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,370 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,123 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

