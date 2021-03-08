Levolution (LEVL) Market Capitalization Tops $12.88 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Levolution has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $133,729.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00797613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,826,910 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.