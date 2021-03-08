Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Position Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

