LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 636,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 754,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.20.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
