LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.11

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.11 and last traded at $132.13, with a volume of 20937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in LGI Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

