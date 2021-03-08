Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $152.59 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

