Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Liberty Global worth $134,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 240,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

