Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $28.46. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

