Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377,491.00 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $377,491.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.77 or 0.00459786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00066999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00075537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00080735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00451079 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

