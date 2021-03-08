Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003682 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $927,691.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00363065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

