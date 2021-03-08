Lightstreams Market Cap Hits $684,758.94 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $684,758.94 and $3,758.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

