Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.47

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.47 and last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 35994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,987.04. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,323 shares of company stock worth $3,481,971 over the last three months.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

