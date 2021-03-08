Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.80

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 7848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.