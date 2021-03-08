Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €244.85 ($288.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €203.20 ($239.06) on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €208.06.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

