Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.73. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

