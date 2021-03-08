Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

