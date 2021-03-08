Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Timothy Goyder Acquires 100,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$47,700.00 ($34,071.43).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Timothy Goyder acquired 3,000,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

