LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,778,629 coins and its circulating supply is 708,373,549 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

