LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $6,067.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00032941 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,823,785 coins and its circulating supply is 708,421,750 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

