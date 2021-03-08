Liquidity Network (LQD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $692.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $756,577.60 and $692.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00455832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00075424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00079901 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00049925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.02 or 0.00449938 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

