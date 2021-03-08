Lisa A. Knutson Sells 5,499 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.