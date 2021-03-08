Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $3.20

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $407.93 million and $18.81 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00006302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,395,024 coins and its circulating supply is 127,459,786 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

