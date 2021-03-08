Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $2,090.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $2,090.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00331397 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000096 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,737.30 or 1.00746290 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,155,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

