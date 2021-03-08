Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $12.34 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.34 billion and $4.37 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.15 or 0.00364415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,623,213 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

