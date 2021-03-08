Litecoin Plus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $115,032.83 and $74.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.18 or 0.99768753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00075446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

