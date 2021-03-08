Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Lithia Motors worth $54,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $375.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,043. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

