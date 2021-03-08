Lition Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Lition has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $469,594.86 and $128,005.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,641.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.43 or 0.03409130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00365123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.27 or 0.01021435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.84 or 0.00424240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.00361752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00250114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

