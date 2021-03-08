Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $91.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.80 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $357.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $361.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $397.61 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of LOB opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $58.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

