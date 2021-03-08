Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shot up 7.6% on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $56.98. 414,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 330,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

