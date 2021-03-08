Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LIV remained flat at $GBX 46 ($0.60) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,447. The stock has a market cap of £75.41 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.08. Livermore Investments Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

Get Livermore Investments Group alerts:

In other news, insider Noam Lanir sold 10,888,577 shares of Livermore Investments Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £5,008,745.42 ($6,543,957.96).

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.