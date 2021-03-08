LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

