Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.28

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 86133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.