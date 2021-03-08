loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

LDI opened at $18.51 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.