loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.
LDI opened at $18.51 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.
loanDepot Company Profile
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.